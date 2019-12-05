Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members appointment case adjourned till Dec 17

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned the hearing till December 17, on a petition challenging the appointment of two new members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned the hearing till December 17, on a petition challenging the appointment of two new members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that such issue should be addressed inside the Parliament which was the supreme institution. The opposition parties as well as the treasury benches should play their roles to resolve the matter, he said.

The IHC's bench conducted hearing on petition filed by the lawmakers of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) including Shah Nawaz Ranjha and Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

During the course of proceeding, the Secretary National Assembly (NA) prayed the court to grant further time to address the matter.

He informed the bench that Chairman Senate and Speaker NA were close to addressing this particular issue.

The IHC Chief Justice remarked that the court wanted to see the Parliament as the supreme institution. Such matter shouldn't be dragged to courts, he said, adding that thecourt couldn't interfere into the affairs of Parliament.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.