HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Wednesday started a drive to register female voters in district Haripur.

According to the details, under Citizen Voice Project (CVP) Cycle 14 the campaign was started to provide a facility to the female segment of the society of the district Haripur where they can get Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) easily and then would be eligible for the right to vote.

During the drive the CVP workers identified 1500 females those have not obtained CNIC and NADRA would process their CNICs free of cost.

The workers of CVP identified 1500 females through the block codes provided by the ECP to the CVP during last two months where female registration is less than male or the ratio of vote of cost female voters as compare to male voters was lower.

The CNICs of the 1500 female of district Haripur would be provided free of cost with the cooperation of NADRA, ECP and CVP.