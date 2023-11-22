Open Menu

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Organizes 'Voter Education' Seminars

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 06:16 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organizes 'Voter Education' seminars

Following the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a comprehensive series of seminars on election-related matters has been launched on Wednesday in various girls' colleges across the district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Following the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a comprehensive series of seminars on election-related matters has been launched on Wednesday in various girls' colleges across the district.

As part of this initiative, a seminar was also organized in Government Girls Degree College Malikpura, drawing significant participation from students.

During the seminar, the students presented reports highlighting the significance of voting in a democratic society.

District Election Commissioner, Zeeshan Khan, emphasized the importance of voting not only for good governance within the country but also for creating awareness about the correct and transparent voter lists.

He informed the participants about the 8300 service, which facilitated citizens in verifying their voter registration status.

Zeeshan Khan provided insights into the functioning and role of the Election Commission of Pakistan, shedding light on the preparations involved in the election process, including voting and result tabulation.

He engaged with the students, addressing their questions comprehensively and addressing any concerns raised during the seminar.

Expressing her gratitude, Principal Government Girls Degree College Malikpura Saima commended the ECP for organizing informative seminars.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan From Government

Recent Stories

Smog: 3 boilers sealed, 9 vehicles challaned

Smog: 3 boilers sealed, 9 vehicles challaned

5 minutes ago
 The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects ..

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 345 power pilferers in 24 hou ..

9 minutes ago
 Hospital waste management training

Hospital waste management training

9 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet sub-committee proposes names of Im ..

Federal Cabinet sub-committee proposes names of Imran Khan, Bushra bibi for ECL

18 minutes ago
 Meeting discussed preparation for upcoming anti-po ..

Meeting discussed preparation for upcoming anti-polio campaign

9 minutes ago
 CDA seals 28 buildings in different areas of city

CDA seals 28 buildings in different areas of city

9 minutes ago
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education ..

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) to announce result of H ..

13 minutes ago
 People's rule will be established after winning Fe ..

People's rule will be established after winning Feb 8 election: Bilawal

13 minutes ago
 Pakistani technologies shine at China Internationa ..

Pakistani technologies shine at China International High-Tech Fair in Shenzhen

13 minutes ago
 HDF marks 25 years of transformative impact

HDF marks 25 years of transformative impact

13 minutes ago
 AlHuda International School (AIS) hold week-long c ..

AlHuda International School (AIS) hold week-long celebration

13 minutes ago
 Pakistani stock market hits record high, surpasses ..

Pakistani stock market hits record high, surpasses 58,000 points

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan