Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Organises Training Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organises training programme

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) oraganized a two-day specialized training programme to raise awareness and enhance understanding of the newly developed Election Management System (EMS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) oraganized a two-day specialized training programme to raise awareness and enhance understanding of the newly developed Election Management System (EMS).

The purpose of the training was to equip officials with comprehensive knowledge of the newly developed system 'EMS', facilitating its effective utilization for efficient and secure elections across the country.

ECP strengthens its commitment to conducting free, fair, transparent, inclusive and technologically advanced elections.

This initiative marks a significant step towards modernizing electoral processes and ensuring the ECP remains at the forefront of innovation.

