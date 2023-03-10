Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organized briefing on constitutional duties for transparent elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday organized a briefing for a 40-member delegation of under-training officers of the Provincial Services Academy, Peshawar on its constitutional duties, including conducting the transparent elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday organized a briefing for a 40-member delegation of under-training officers of the Provincial Services academy, Peshawar on its constitutional duties, including conducting the transparent elections.

The under-training officers were given a detailed briefing on the ECP's initiatives by Secretary of Election Commission Omar Hamid Khan.

The secretary emphasized the importance of clean, transparent, and impartial elections and explained the constitutional responsibilities of the ECP under the Constitution and Sections 186, 187, and 188 of the Election Act 2017.

He also highlighted the crucial role of the police in ensuring peaceful elections, including the security of polling staff, materials, and stations.

The ECP has been actively involved in campaigns to register the vote of women and other disadvantaged sections of society.

By registering the vote of 1.86 million women, the ECP has reduced the gap between men and women in the electoral rolls.

Additionally, the ECP has conducted 667 sessions in colleges and universities to involve youth in the election process.

The briefing also included a detailed explanation of the election process and the ECP's efforts to improve electoral literacy.

The Additional Director Gender, Training Nighat Siddique, briefed the participants on the registration of votes for disadvantaged sections and women.

At the end of the briefing, the faculty member of PPSA, Ijaz Ahmed, thanked the ECP, and a shield was presented to Secretary Election Commission on behalf of PPSA Peshawar.

The ECP spokesperson Quratul Ain Fatima, Deputy Directors Nafisa Hashmi, Abdul Rehman, Ishtiaq Khan, and Assistant Director Anam Zahra also participated in the briefing.