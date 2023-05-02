UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Refutes Baseless Allegations By Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:07 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denied all allegations leveled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain against the commission and the Chief Election Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denied all allegations leveled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain against the commission and the Chief Election Commissioner.

A spokesperson for the ECP stated that the accusations were false and that the commission could not be influenced by unjust means.

The spokesperson also urged those making allegations to examine their own past wrongdoings and take note of the senior advocate Hamed Khan's book available in the commission's library.

The ECP stated that all hiring was done transparently and in accordance with rules and regulations. No close relative of any top official was given a job.

Additionally, all technical and professional experts were hired according to re-employment policy and relevant regulations, with no recruitment made without advertisements.

The commission also denied purchasing any private land for its offices, stating that all of its offices were built on state-owned land, with no private transactions involved.

The Sargodha office was constructed on land provided by the Punjab government during the PTI government's tenure.

The land acquired for the commission's offices during the PTI government was obtained from the Punjab government at official rates during the PTI government's time, and then transferred to the Election Commission from the Federal government's treasury during its tenure in Punjab.

The spokesperson reiterated that those who make false allegations should examine their own past and be mindful of their own wrongdoings.

The Election Commission could not be pressured by any unjust means, and those who apologize to the commission do not make such statements. The commission hoped that all conspirators would fail in their nefarious intentions.

