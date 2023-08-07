Open Menu

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Rejects Claims Of PTI Chief's Removal From Party Leadership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 07:24 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday refuted media reports claiming that they were removing Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief from his party's chairmanship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday refuted media reports claiming that they were removing Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief from his party's chairmanship.

According to an ECP spokesperson, there has been no meeting within the ECP to discuss the removal of PTI chairman from his party position, and the matter is not currently under consideration.

