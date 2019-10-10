UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Rejects PTI's Four Applications Seeking Secrecy In Scrutiny

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:39 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejects PTI's four applications seeking secrecy in scrutiny

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected four application filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking secrecy in the scrutiny of the foreign funding case against the party

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected four application filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking secrecy in the scrutiny of the foreign funding case against the party.Meanwhile, the ECP has directed a special scrutiny committee to continue its investigation into the same case.Importantly, the commission has ordered the concerned parties, including the PTI, to appear before the committee on October 14.On October 1, conducted hearing of the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after 18 months.A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commission (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan had examined a report concluded by the scrutiny committee and had adjourned the hearing till October 10.

The bench had observed that the scrutiny committee had found details of 23 accounts held by the PTI.On the four applications filed, the PTI's counsel had taken a stance that false speculations on the media were meant to defame the party's reputation and had demanded the ECP to ensure prevention of information leakage.The party's counsel further asked the bench to take a stern action on spreading false information about the matter."We are talking of the matter tainted with mala fide intention and are not accusing the committee in anyway," the bench was told.To this, the CEC responded: "What has happened to you in the last five and a half years for you are complaining about mala fide intention? [�] what the committee had to do with information being shared on media?"

