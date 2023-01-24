Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) restores membership of 13 more MPs

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday restored the membership of 13 more members of the Parliament (MPs) after filing their statements of assets and liabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday restored the membership of 13 more members of the Parliament (MPs) after filing their statements of assets and liabilities.

Those whose membership had been restored included senators Kamran Michael, Saifullah Abro, Mohsin Aziz and Sania Nishtar, members of the National Assembly Chaudhary Abid Raza, Chaudhary Khalid Javed, Noor Ul Hasan Tanvir, Syed Mubeen Ahmed, Muhammad Shabbir Ali, Asmat Ullah and Lal Chand, and provincial assembly members Muhammad Shahryar Khan Mahar and Syed Muhammad Rashid Shah, an ECP official said.

The ECP had suspended the membership of some 271 parliamentarians for non-submission of their annual statements of assets and liabilities till January 16.