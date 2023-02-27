UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Restores Membership Of Two More MPAs

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 07:04 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored the membership of two more lawmakers of Sindh province after the submission of assets' details

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored the membership of two more lawmakers of Sindh province after the submission of assets' details.

The membership of a member of Sindh Assembly Muhammad Saleem, MPA from PS-89 Malir-III and Abdul Razak Raja, MPA from PS-90 Malir-IV has been restored.

Earlier, the ECP suspended the membership of as many as 271 lawmakers over their failure to submit details of their assets and liabilities.

More Stories From Pakistan

