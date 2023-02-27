Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) restores membership of two more MPAs

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored the membership of two more lawmakers of Sindh province after the submission of assets' details

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored the membership of two more lawmakers of Sindh province after the submission of assets' details.

The membership of a member of Sindh Assembly Muhammad Saleem, MPA from PS-89 Malir-III and Abdul Razak Raja, MPA from PS-90 Malir-IV has been restored.

Earlier, the ECP suspended the membership of as many as 271 lawmakers over their failure to submit details of their assets and liabilities.