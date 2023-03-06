UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Restores Membership Of MNA Dr Fehmida Mirza

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) restores membership of MNA Dr Fehmida Mirza

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored the membership of former federal minister Fehmida Mirza and allowed her to function as Member of the National Assembly on filing her mandatory statements of assets and liabilities to the commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored the membership of former Federal minister Fehmida Mirza and allowed her to function as Member of the National Assembly on filing her mandatory statements of assets and liabilities to the commission.

According to an ECP official, the National Assembly membership of Dr Fehmida, MNA from NA 230 Badin-III was suspended over non-submission of her asset details, had now filed her statements of assets and liabilities and fulfilled the legal requirement in conformance with the relevant election laws.

The Election Rules, 2017 provides that every member of an assembly and Senate would submit to the ECP on or before December 31st each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities, including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children, as on June 30 on Form B.

The election rules also provide that the Commission on January 16, by an order, suspend the membership of a member of the assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by January 15, and such member will cease to function till he or she files the statement of assets and liabilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had suspended the membership of 271 parliamentarians for non-submission of their statements of assets and liabilities.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Senate Election Commission Of Pakistan January June December 2017 From NA-230

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED4.1bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED4.1bn in realty transactions Monday

1 minute ago
 Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains ..

Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains Moscow's Priority - Lavrov

16 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karaba ..

Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karabakh Law Enforcement Officers - ..

16 minutes ago
 Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits ..

Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits Troops Deployed in Poland

16 minutes ago
 Indonesia landslide kills 15, dozens feared missin ..

Indonesia landslide kills 15, dozens feared missing

16 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) opens S ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) opens Spring Flower, Landscape exhib ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.