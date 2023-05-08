UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Restores MPA Membership

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 11:16 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored the membership of member Sindh Assembly Qazi Shams Din and allowed him to function as members of the Provincial Assembly on filing his mandatory statements of assets and liabilities to the commission

According to an ECP official, the National Assembly membership of Qazi Shams Din, a MPA, PS-42, Sanghar-II was suspended over non-submission of her asset details, had now filed his statements of assets and liabilities and fulfilled the legal requirement in conformance with the relevant election laws.

The Election Rules, 2017 provides that every member of an assembly and Senate would submit to the ECP on or before December 31st each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities, including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children, as on June 30 on Form B.

The election rules also provide that the Commission on January 16, by order, suspend the membership of a member of an assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by January 15, and the such member will cease to function till he or she files the statement of assets and liabilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had suspended the membership of 271 parliamentarians for non-submission of their statements of assets and liabilities.

