Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) restores five KP MPAs membership

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored membership of five lawmakers of the provincial assembly after submission of their statements of assets and liabilities to the commission

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored membership of five lawmakers of the provincial assembly after submission of their statements of assets and liabilities to the commission.

In a notification issued here the Election Commissioner said that after fulfilling the legal requirement in conformance with sub-section 3 of the section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017, the membership of five KP MPAs have been restored.

Those restored included Amir Farzand Khan PK-51-Mardan-IV, Pakhtuoon Yar Khan PK-88-Bannu-II, Faisal Amin Khan PK-97-D.I.Khan-III, Muhammad Shafique PK-107-Khyber-III and Mir Kalam Khan PK-112-North Waziristan-II.