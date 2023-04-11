Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revises delimitation schedule for Islamabad LG polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced a change in the schedule for delimitations in Islamabad for the upcoming local government (LG) polls.

As per the new schedule, the initial list of delimitations will be prepared on Mar 18 and issued on May 6. Preliminary lists of constituencies will be published on May 07, 2023.

Objections regarding the delimitations will be listened from May 8 to 22, and the commission will dispose of these objections from May 23 to June 06. The delimitation committee will then be informed of the authority's decisions from June 07 to 08. The final lists of delimitation of Islamabad will be released by the ECP on June 9.

Earlier, the ECP had started the delimitation process for 125 Union Councils (UCs) and established 750 general wards and 250 women wards in the constituencies.