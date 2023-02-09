Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeks applications from political parties to allot symbols

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday sought applications from the political parties for the allotment of election symbols in accordance with the requirements of Section 216 of the Elections Act, 2017

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday sought applications from the political parties for the allotment of election symbols in accordance with the requirements of Section 216 of the Elections Act, 2017.

A notification of ECP, the political parties have been directed to submit the applications, duly signed by the respective party leader on or before February 21, 2023.

The political parties, which have complied with the provisions of the Allocation of Election Symbols of the Election Act, 2017 and the Election Rules, 2017 are invited for allocation one of the symbols prescribed under Rule 162 of the Election Rules, 2017.

The application should contain the required information including the list of symbols applied for in order of preference; symbol or symbols if any allocated to the political party during the previous general elections; address of the head office of the political party; such other particulars or information from the party as may be prescribed.

On receipt of applications from the political parties, the eligibility of each party will be ascertained in light of section 215 of the Election Act, 2017.

"215. Eligibility of party to obtain election symbol.� (1) Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law, a political party enlisted under this Act shall be eligible to obtain an election symbol for contesting elections for Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), Provincial Assemblies or local government on submission of certificates and statements referred to in sections 202, 206, 209 and 210.

The incomplete applications or requests through fax would not be entertained.

The applications received prior to the announcement shall also not be considered. Thus, all such parties, who sent applications prior to the announcement, were required to make fresh applications.