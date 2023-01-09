UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Seeks Deployment Of Army, Rangers At Sensitive Polling Stations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeks deployment of army, Rangers at sensitive polling stations

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday sought deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers at sensitive polling stations during local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday sought deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers at sensitive polling stations during local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

In a letter written to the Interior Ministry, ECP said that the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Rangers was imperative for peaceful elections.

Interior Ministry has been urged to ensure the security of the polling staff in Hyderabad and Karachi.

The deployment of Rangers and Army troops at sensitive polling stations as Quick Response Force second and third tier responders respectively) as there are concerns of violence and clashes between political rivals on election day, the letter said.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Army Rangers Interior Ministry Election Commission Of Pakistan Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority launches ADAA S ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority launches ADAA Smart application

6 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED2.1 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.1 bn in realty transactions Monday

6 minutes ago
 Compassionate pledges at Geneva moot to help Pakis ..

Compassionate pledges at Geneva moot to help Pakistan for resilient recovery & r ..

1 minute ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division highlights importance o ..

UAE Parliamentary Division highlights importance of multilateral diplomacy at AP ..

36 minutes ago
 Azur Air Flight From Russia Makes Emergency Landin ..

Azur Air Flight From Russia Makes Emergency Landing in India Due to Bomb Threat ..

7 minutes ago
 RTA trains 1,000 Emirati students in engineering a ..

RTA trains 1,000 Emirati students in engineering and technology

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.