Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeks deployment of army, Rangers at sensitive polling stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday sought deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers at sensitive polling stations during local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

In a letter written to the Interior Ministry, ECP said that the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Rangers was imperative for peaceful elections.

Interior Ministry has been urged to ensure the security of the polling staff in Hyderabad and Karachi.

The deployment of Rangers and Army troops at sensitive polling stations as Quick Response Force second and third tier responders respectively) as there are concerns of violence and clashes between political rivals on election day, the letter said.