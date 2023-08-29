Open Menu

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Seeks Proposals For Transfer/posting Of Key Officials In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 09:15 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in a bid to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, on Tuesday directed the Sindh Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police to suggest transfers/postings of key provincial government officials

In a meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, it was emphasized that ensuring transparency and impartiality in the elections was the foremost duty of Sindh government's top officials.

"As an initial measure, the transfers and appointments of crucial officials are necessary to ensure non-controversial elections. Subsequently, the process will involve the appointment of district returning officers, returning officers, assistant returning officers, and monitoring teams," it was further stressed.

The Election Commission extended its full support and protection to the Sindh Chief Secretary and IGP.

Earlier, both the Chief Secretary and IGP apprised the meeting of their preparedness for the upcoming general elections.

They assured their full cooperation to the Election Commission during the entire electoral process.

In a separate meeting, the Balochistan Chief Secretary, IGP and Provincial Election Commissioner briefed the Election Commission about the preparations for the elections.

The Balochistan Chief Secretary said that the proposals for posting/transfer of commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners, keeping in view performance, merit and ECP guidelines, had already been forwarded to the Election Commission to make the election process transparent.

He said that the repair of the buildings of proposed polling stations affected by the flood had been ensured.

The IGP Balochistan briefed the meeting about the current law and order of the province and the strategy to deal with the situation in the upcoming election.

The CEC said that the Election Commission, being an impartial organization, would complete all the election stages in a peaceful and fair manner in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

