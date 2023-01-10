UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Serves Notice On Naveed Qamar For Violating Code Of Conduct

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 10:11 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued a notice to Federal Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar over Code of Conduct's violation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued a notice to Federal Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar over Code of Conduct's violation. The district monitoring officer (DMO) issued the notice to the minister for announcing some projects and development schemes for Tando Muhammad Khan district on January 7 after the announcement of election schedule for local government elections in Sindh.

The DMO summoned the minister in personal capacity or through a lawyer within two days of the receipt of the notice.

He also warned the minister of action under the provision of Election Act 2017 and relevant provisions of Code of Conduct for Local Government elections 2022 if he did not refrain from committing such activities.

