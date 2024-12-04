- Home
- Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sets up election monitoring center for Sheikhupura by-polls
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 06:53 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up Election Monitoring and Control Centres (EMCCs) to handle public complaints during the by-elections in PB-139, Sheikupura on December 05
According to the ECP spokesperson, EMCCs have been established at four levels—provincial, divisional, district, and the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad—to effectively handle region-specific complaints. This multi-tiered approach ensures efficient complaint resolution and offers accessible support to the public
The EMCCs has trained staff to handle grievances efficiently and features social and electronic media monitoring to resolve complaints promptly.
The spokesperson encouraged individuals to submit their complaints about the LG by-elections to the EMCC by emailing [email protected]. Complaints can also be filed through a 24/7 helpline at 051-111-327-000 for added convenience. The control center is equipped with monitoring capabilities for both social media and electronic media.
Moreover, complaints can be lodged via fax at 051-9204404.
Starting December 3, the control rooms will coordinate with relevant personnel and stakeholders, remaining operational until the electoral process concludes.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued strict guidelines for the PP-139 Sheikhupura by-elections on December 5, 2024, warning of action against any violations.
After 12 a.m. on December 3, individuals, political parties, and candidates are prohibited from organizing or participating in public meetings, rallies, corner meetings, or similar activities.
Electronic and print media are barred from promoting political campaigns, advertisements, or materials that may appear to favour or oppose any party or candidate.
Media outlets may only publish election results after a one-hour gap following the close of polling and must clearly label them as unofficial and preliminary.
