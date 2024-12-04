Open Menu

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Sets Up Election Monitoring Center For Sheikhupura By-polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 06:53 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sets up election monitoring center for Sheikhupura by-polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up Election Monitoring and Control Centres (EMCCs) to handle public complaints during the by-elections in PB-139, Sheikupura on December 05

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up Election Monitoring and Control Centres (EMCCs) to handle public complaints during the by-elections in PB-139, Sheikupura on December 05.

According to the ECP spokesperson, EMCCs have been established at four levels—provincial, divisional, district, and the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad—to effectively handle region-specific complaints. This multi-tiered approach ensures efficient complaint resolution and offers accessible support to the public

The EMCCs has trained staff to handle grievances efficiently and features social and electronic media monitoring to resolve complaints promptly.

The spokesperson encouraged individuals to submit their complaints about the LG by-elections to the EMCC by emailing [email protected]. Complaints can also be filed through a 24/7 helpline at 051-111-327-000 for added convenience. The control center is equipped with monitoring capabilities for both social media and electronic media.

Moreover, complaints can be lodged via fax at 051-9204404.

Starting December 3, the control rooms will coordinate with relevant personnel and stakeholders, remaining operational until the electoral process concludes.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued strict guidelines for the PP-139 Sheikhupura by-elections on December 5, 2024, warning of action against any violations.

After 12 a.m. on December 3, individuals, political parties, and candidates are prohibited from organizing or participating in public meetings, rallies, corner meetings, or similar activities.

Electronic and print media are barred from promoting political campaigns, advertisements, or materials that may appear to favour or oppose any party or candidate.

Media outlets may only publish election results after a one-hour gap following the close of polling and must clearly label them as unofficial and preliminary.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Resolution Election Commission Of Pakistan Social Media Sheikhupura May December Media From PP-139

Recent Stories

Son arrested for brutal assault on elderly father

Son arrested for brutal assault on elderly father

12 minutes ago
 KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various facul ..

KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various faculty positions

12 minutes ago
 Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bomb ..

Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bombing

12 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE

Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE

11 minutes ago
 Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm

Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm

12 minutes ago
 Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow

Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow

12 minutes ago
Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion

Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion

17 minutes ago
 HEC committed to bringing best of global tech to P ..

HEC committed to bringing best of global tech to Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 World Bank team reviews progress of SFERP

World Bank team reviews progress of SFERP

9 minutes ago
 Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates ..

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..

2 hours ago
 Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

2 hours ago
 ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors look forward to Bahria ..

ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors look forward to Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan