Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Starts Reviewing Voters' Lists For Upcoming LB Elections: KP Election Commissioner

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 02:58 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) starts reviewing voters' lists for upcoming LB elections: KP Election Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started annual review of electoral list as part of preparations for the upcoming local bodies elections in the province and the electoral list are being put on display at display centers for convenience of the people, said Provincial Election Commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmed. He was addressing the ceremony in connection with National Voters Day celebrated across the province on Thursday. The National Voters Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal in all districts of the KP. Additional Director General ECP Javed Iqbal, officers of the ECP and people belonging to all walks of life attended the function held at provincial level in Peshawar. The electoral lists are being put on display at the centers for the people to know about their actual data mentioned in the provisional electoral list to rectify any error in their Names, addresses etc.

The National Voters Day was celebrated annually to create awareness about importance of votes in the electoral process and ensure maximum participation of electorates in the democratic process.

Pir Maqbool Ahmed said, "Today this event is part of that effort, ECP is endeavoring for transparent electoral process in the country and has taken various steps to this effect." He said according to Election Act 2017, the ECP could declare results null and void of those areas where women were deprived of their right to vote or their turnout remains below 10 percent. The ECP has launched female NIC campaign in 16 districts of the province in collaboration with NADRA, DAI-Tabeer to further minimize the difference. mobile Registration Vans (MRVs) Service had been launched to get maximum women voters registered in remote areas of the province. He said the awareness drive was underway to educate people about upcoming local bodies' elections and to increase turnout in the election process of the country. The ECP's gender wing was playing effective role in this regard and committees had been made functional at district level to get maximum voters registered, he concluded.

