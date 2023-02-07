UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Submits Progress Report Regarding Scrutiny Of Political Parties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submits progress report regarding scrutiny of political parties

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday filed a progress report to Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the scrutiny of funding of three political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday filed a progress report to Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the scrutiny of funding of three political parties.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking scrutiny of funding of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulam-e-Islam (JUI).

During the hearing, the director general of law (ECP) told the court that the institution was working on the scrutiny pertaining to thousands of transactions.

The DG law said that he was heading the scrutiny committee and the accountant was also part of the body.

The chief justice remarked that the ECP should also hire the services of a chartered accountant and forensic experts to complete the procedure.

The court remarked that transactions of millions of rupees were still being made through the bags (without banking channels) in big cities.

"The IMF also wanted a documented economy," Justice Farooq remarked. Meanwhile, the court adjourned further hearing of the case till March 2.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Progress Pakistan Peoples Party March Islamabad High Court Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

Aftershocks on Decline After Earthquakes in Turkey ..

Aftershocks on Decline After Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria - European Seismologis ..

11 minutes ago
 A missing SUP activist found dumped in Sukkur

A missing SUP activist found dumped in Sukkur

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Com ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer, APTMA discus ..

11 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for conse ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for consensus on 'Charter of Economy'

11 minutes ago
 Lavrov Invites Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Ru ..

Lavrov Invites Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia in Coming Months

11 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards PhD degrees

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.