Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submits progress report regarding scrutiny of political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday filed a progress report to Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the scrutiny of funding of three political parties.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking scrutiny of funding of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulam-e-Islam (JUI).

During the hearing, the director general of law (ECP) told the court that the institution was working on the scrutiny pertaining to thousands of transactions.

The DG law said that he was heading the scrutiny committee and the accountant was also part of the body.

The chief justice remarked that the ECP should also hire the services of a chartered accountant and forensic experts to complete the procedure.

The court remarked that transactions of millions of rupees were still being made through the bags (without banking channels) in big cities.

"The IMF also wanted a documented economy," Justice Farooq remarked. Meanwhile, the court adjourned further hearing of the case till March 2.