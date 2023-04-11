Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submits report regarding Punjab elections to SC

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday submitted a report to the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the provision of funds for the Punjab Assembly elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday submitted a report to the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the provision of funds for the Punjab Assembly elections.

According to details, the one page report submitted before the Supreme Court's Registrar Office stated that the electoral watchdog had not received Rs 21 billion for the elections in Punjab.

The ECP also stated that the caretaker government of Punjab informed the Commission that it could provide only 75,000 personnel for security.

The Supreme Court had ordered the government to provide funds to the ECP till April 10 for conducting the Punjab Assembly elections, and asked the Commission to submit a report on April 11 in that regard.

The court had also sought a report on the provision of security and the cooperation of the institutions concerned.