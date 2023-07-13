Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submits list of five more witnesses in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday sought comments from respondents including Chairman PTI Imran Khan on a fresh application of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking to add the name of five more witnesses in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court asked the ECP to give arguments tomorrow while the PTI's chief was directed to respond in the matter on coming Monday.

Additional District and Session Judge Hammayun Dilawar heard the Toshakhana criminal case against former prime minister Imran Khan. Defence Lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that they had challenged the admissibility of the case before IHC but the case couldn't be taken up this day due to the leave of chief justice.

He prayed the court to adjourn the case for this day and also requested the judge to grant one time exemption from attendance to PTI's chairman.

ECP's counsel Amjad Pervaiz opposed the request of defence lawyer and said that the accused had never attended the proceeding since the case had been lodged here. He also submitted a request to add five more people in the list of case witnesses. The lawyer prayed the court to direct the officer concerned to Toshakhana to come up with the original record.

The court sought arguments from PTI's chairman in the application coming Monday and also accepted one-time exemption from appearance of the accused.

