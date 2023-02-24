Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends by-elections on 27 NA seats; restores membership of five female MNAs of PTI

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday suspended by-elections on 27 seats of the National Assembly in compliance with the directives of the Lahore High Court (LHC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday suspended by-elections on 27 seats of the National Assembly in compliance with the directives of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to an ECP notification, elections on 27 general seats would not be held till further notice.

Those 27 seats are: NA 57;NA 59; NA 60; NA61; NA 62; NA 63; NA 67; NA 70; NA 87; NA 93; NA 97; NA 107; NA 109; NA 126; NA 130; NA 135; NA150; NA 152; NA155; NA156; NA158; NA164; NA 165; NA 177; NA187, and NA191.

The Election Commission has also restored the membership of five female MNAs of PTI who are Aliya Hamza Malik, Kanwal Shuzab, Andleeb Abbas, Asma Hameed and Maleeka Ali Bokhari in light of LHC orders.

However, by-elections would be held in three Constituencies of Islamabad scheduled on March 16.

The Federal capital's constituencies NA 52, 53, 54 are located in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and the decision of Lahore High Court (IHC) is not applicable to the said constituencies of Islamabad, said the notification.

Earlier, Lahore High Court on February 20 suspended ECP's regarding the de-notification of around 30 MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Punjab.

LHC Justice Shahid Karim issued an interim order on petitions filed by Shafqat Mahmood and others, suspending the process of by-elections in the petitioners' constituencies.