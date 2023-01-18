Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes notice of alleged irregularities in six UCs of Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday took notice of alleged irregularities in six union councils of Karachi and fixed the hearing on January 23 in the commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday took notice of alleged irregularities in six union councils of Karachi and fixed the hearing on January 23 in the commission.

Taking notice of Jamat-e-Islami's request regarding the irregularities, the Election Commission has summoned the district election commissioner, relevant winning candidates, relevant Returning Officers, District Returning Officers and runner up candidates to appear on Jan 23 in the ECP.

The Union Councils (UCs) having controversial results included UC 3, District West, Orangi 1; UC7, district West, Orangi 2; UC 8, district West, Orangi 3; UC3, district West, Momin Abad 4; UC 12,Mongo pir 5; UC1, district East, Gulshan-e-Iqbal.