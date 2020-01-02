Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to suspend membership of Parliamentarians from Jan 16 over failure to submit assets details

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced suspending the membership of parliamentarians from January 16, over their failure to submit the details of their assets and liabilities to the commission.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the suspended members would not participate in any kind of legislation.

As many as 595 parliamentarians have failed to submit the details of their assets and liabilities from out of a total of 1,195 members of National Assembly, Senate and Provincial Assemblies.

According to details, 166 members of National Assembly, 32 Senators, 190 members of Punjab Assembly, 82 members of Sindh Assembly, 85 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 40 members of Balochistan Assembly have not yet submitted details of their assets and liabilities by December 31, 2019.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and scores of parliamentarians including some ministers have not yet submitted their assets details.

As per ECP, every member of an Assembly and Senate shall submit to the Commission, on or before December 31 each year,a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.