UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) To Suspend Membership Of Parliamentarians From Jan 16 Over Failure To Submit Assets Details

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:42 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to suspend membership of Parliamentarians from Jan 16 over failure to submit assets details

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced suspending the membership of parliamentarians from January 16, over their failure to submit the details of their assets and liabilities to the commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced suspending the membership of parliamentarians from January 16, over their failure to submit the details of their assets and liabilities to the commission.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the suspended members would not participate in any kind of legislation.

As many as 595 parliamentarians have failed to submit the details of their assets and liabilities from out of a total of 1,195 members of National Assembly, Senate and Provincial Assemblies.

According to details, 166 members of National Assembly, 32 Senators, 190 members of Punjab Assembly, 82 members of Sindh Assembly, 85 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 40 members of Balochistan Assembly have not yet submitted details of their assets and liabilities by December 31, 2019.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and scores of parliamentarians including some ministers have not yet submitted their assets details.

As per ECP, every member of an Assembly and Senate shall submit to the Commission, on or before December 31 each year,a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Senate Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party January June December 2019 From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Light rain, snowfall forecast ;adopt precautionary ..

3 minutes ago

AAC directs shifting BISP Samarbagh office

3 minutes ago

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur announ ..

3 minutes ago

India installs lethal weapons along with LoC: Maso ..

16 minutes ago

Taj felicitates CM Sindh for achieving financial c ..

17 minutes ago

Two clinics of quacks sealed in Rawalpindi

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.