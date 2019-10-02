UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Withdraws Notification Of Qasim Soori As Returned Candidate

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:41 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) withdraws notification of Qasim Soori as returned candidate

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday withdrew the notification to the extent of Muhammad Qasim Khan Soori as returned candidate from constituency NA-265 Quetta-II in the National Assembly (NA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday withdrew the notification to the extent of Muhammad Qasim Khan Soori as returned candidate from constituency NA-265 Quetta-II in the National Assembly (NA).

According to ECP, the notification was issued in pursuant to the judgment on September 27, passed by the Election Tribunal Balochistan in election petition titled Lashkari Raisani vs. Qasim Khan Soori.

Qasim Soori was elected Member National Assembly (MNA) from the area in 2018. Later he was elected to hold the position of the Deputy Speaker, National Assembly.

His victory was challenged by Balochistan National Party leader Nawabzada Lashkari Raesaani.

The election tribunal, headed by Justice Abdullah Baloch, had earlier reserved its verdict on Raisani's petition on September 15.

Apart from Raisani and Soori, Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Hafiz Hamdullah of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-(F) and former speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Raheela Durrani had contested the election fromNA-265.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan September 2018 From NA-265

Recent Stories

Rameen Shamim named captain for ACC Women’s Emer ..

40 minutes ago

Peru vice president resigns, calls for elections t ..

1 minute ago

81st birth anniversary of legend super star actor ..

1 minute ago

Russian Government Prepares 2050 Environmental Str ..

1 minute ago

Taliban Delegation to Visit Islamabad on Wednesday ..

1 minute ago

Russia Committed to Fully Comply With OPEC+ Deal i ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.