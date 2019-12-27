Election Commission of Pakistan establishes 158 display centres in Hyderabad for verification of electoral roll

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:44 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan has released the electoral roll of Hyderabad district and established 158 display centers to facilitate voters in verifying their respective entries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan has released the electoral roll of Hyderabad district and established 158 display centers to facilitate voters in verifying their respective entries.

According to an announcement here on Friday, the 158 display centres were functioning under supervision of District Election Commissioner Waseem Ahmed and Election Officer Kanwar Shujaat Ali where any eligible person could file enrollment or transfer of vote, for objection on or deletion of vote or for correction of particulars enlisted name of voter or his family member on Farms 15, 16 and 17 respectively.

They applicant should bring original or photocopy of their Computerized National Identity Cards for correction of their names, addresses or enlistment in the electoral roll, the announcement advised and added that the voters can also check their Names in the electoral list by sending their CNIC number through SMS on 8300.

The interested persons can obtain farms 15, 16 and 17 or other information from the in charge display centers, district election commissioner and registration officer or from ECP official website. The interested persons could also contact to district election commissioner office on Telephone No: 022-9200986 or 0317-3002425, the announcement added.

