UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Establishes 20,159 Display Centres To Verify Provisional Voter Lists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan establishes 20,159 display centres to verify provisional voter lists

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up 20,159 display centers across the country for the publication of preliminary electoral rolls for the general election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up 20,159 display centers across the country for the publication of preliminary electoral rolls for the general election.

Of these, 12,037 display centres were in Punjab, 3,609 in Sindh, 3,040 in Khair Pakhtunkhwa and 1,473 in Balochistan.

The display centers would remain open from May 21 to June 19, 2022.

The display centres have been set up across the district in government buildings, especially government-run educational institutions.

Display centres would help enabling voters to check their Names in the preliminary lists.

The basic aim of displaying these lists was to provide an opportunity to people to get theirs and their family's votes registered in their respective areas in case they were not enlisted in preliminary lists. They can verify their names and see if their Computerised National Identity Cards were registered correctly, and in case of any mistake they can correct it within the specified time frame.

If an eligible person's vote was not registered, he can register his vote according to the permanent or temporary address of the Computerised National Identity Cards.

The name of irrelevant person or deceased person could be removed from preliminary voter lists, besides address written in CNIC could also be corrected in voter lists.

Government employees and their families can register and transfer their votes to a temporary address.

In addition to display centers, the forms were available with offices of District Election Commissioners, Assistant Registration Officers and on the Election Commission's website at www.ecp.gov.pk.

If anyone wanted to raise an objection over inclusion or exclusion of a name than he or she would have to submit an application through form-16 of the ECP.

For correction of address as per CNIC, the voters would have to submit the application through form-17 available at the display centre.

It was the duty of every citizen to get his or her vote registered in the lists.The Election Commission was committed towards providing an opportunity to each and every citizen to vote.

The Election Commission would register votes as per the address mentioned in identity cards.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote May June Family From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Leclerc on top in Spain practice as Mercedes show ..

Leclerc on top in Spain practice as Mercedes show signs of life

2 minutes ago
 Man accused of raping divorced woman arrested

Man accused of raping divorced woman arrested

2 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan to announce M.P on May 23

State Bank of Pakistan to announce M.P on May 23

2 minutes ago
 Friday Marks 11 Straight Days of Record Breaking G ..

Friday Marks 11 Straight Days of Record Breaking Gas Prices in US - McConnell

2 minutes ago
 WHO Says Aware of 37 Confirmed Monkeypox Cases

WHO Says Aware of 37 Confirmed Monkeypox Cases

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister urges business community to focus o ..

Prime Minister urges business community to focus on growth of export-oriented se ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.