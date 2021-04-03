Election Commission of Pakistan establishes complaint cell for bye-election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a complaint cell in the Commission's Secretariat for effective monitoring of bye-elections in two National Assembly and two provincial assembly constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a complaint cell in the Commission's Secretariat for effective monitoring of bye-elections in two National Assembly and two provincial assembly constituencies.

These Constituencies include NA-75 Sialkot, NA-249 Karachi west, PP-84 Khushab and PS-70 Badin. The contestants and general public were asked to register their complaints on phone numbers 051-9204402, 051-9204403 and fax number 051-9204404.