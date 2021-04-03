UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan Establishes Complaint Cell For Bye-election

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 09:12 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan establishes complaint cell for bye-election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a complaint cell in the Commission's Secretariat for effective monitoring of bye-elections in two National Assembly and two provincial assembly constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a complaint cell in the Commission's Secretariat for effective monitoring of bye-elections in two National Assembly and two provincial assembly constituencies.

These Constituencies include NA-75 Sialkot, NA-249 Karachi west, PP-84 Khushab and PS-70 Badin. The contestants and general public were asked to register their complaints on phone numbers 051-9204402, 051-9204403 and fax number 051-9204404.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Sialkot Khushab Badin NA-75 NA-249 PP-84 PS-70

Recent Stories

Two coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

983 shopping malls, schools sealed over SOPs viola ..

3 minutes ago

Dist admin retrieves 60 kanals state land

3 minutes ago

Pakistan making progress under Imran Khan: Fakhar ..

3 minutes ago

PPP elected it's opposition leader as a majority p ..

5 minutes ago

Loeb helps Hamilton's X44 team top Extreme E quali ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.