UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Establishes Control Room For Monitoring LG Polls In 32 Balochistan Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan establishes Control Room for monitoring LG polls in 32 Balochistan districts

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a control room for monitoring local government polls being held in 32 Balochistan districts, on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a control room for monitoring local government polls being held in 32 Balochistan districts, on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the ECP, the separate Monitoring and Control Cells have also been established in the office of Balochistan's Provincial Election Commissioner.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) directed the district returning officers to ensure free, fair and transparent elections and take prompt action against any violation.

The election campaign had already ended on Friday's midnight.

The polling would start on Sunday at 8 am and would continue till 5 pm without any break.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Gold prices decline by Rs.2,750 to Rs.138,450 per ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.2,750 to Rs.138,450 per tola 28 May 2022

7 seconds ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as Medvedev, Ts ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as Medvedev, Tsitsipas eye last 16

9 seconds ago
 IGP for tightening noose around drug dealers

IGP for tightening noose around drug dealers

12 seconds ago
 Youm-e-Takbir, a day of greatness for Pakistani na ..

Youm-e-Takbir, a day of greatness for Pakistani nation: PN Station Commander

16 seconds ago
 Katrina opens up about anxiety, depression in her ..

Katrina opens up about anxiety, depression in her past life

2 hours ago
 Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appo ..

Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appointment as new NAB chairman

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.