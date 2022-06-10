Election Commission of Pakistan extended deadline for filling nomination papers for LG election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended by 4 days in the last date of filing nomination papers for the July 24 local government elections in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended by 4 days in the last date of filing nomination papers for the July 24 local government elections in Hyderabad.

According to a notification which was issued on Friday, the candidates could now submit their forms by June 15.

As per the elections schedule, the ECP had earlier fixed June 11 as the last date for filing the forms.

The returning officers would display the list of the candidates on June 16 and that would be followed by the scrutiny of the nominations from June 17 to 19.

The candidates could apply against rejection of their nomination forms from June 20 to 22 and the appellate authority would dispose of those applications by June 25.

The final list of the candidates would be displayed on June 27 while the candidates could withdraw from the contest on June 28, a day before the allotment of the elections symbols by the ECP on June 29.

The elections would be held on July 24 and the results would be announced by June 28.