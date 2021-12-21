UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Extends Date Of Voter Verification Drive By Dec 31

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:54 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan extends date of voter verification drive by Dec 31

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the door to door verification of electoral rolls campaign across by December 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the door to door verification of electoral rolls campaign across by December 31.

According to ECP, the last date has been extended from December 21, to facilitate people.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the voters to check their registration status on voters' lists by sending SMS with their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to its service 8300 free of charge till December 31.

The ECP had started the door-to-door voting lists updating campaign from November 6, 2021.

The second phase of electoral rolls verification would commence from January 26, next year and continue till March 11.

The preliminary draft of the electoral rolls would be displayed in designated display centers for public review.

The voters could add their Names to the list and remove the names of deceased voters and voters who had shifted elsewhere.

The review officers would decide about the authenticity of voter lists' objections in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan January March November December SMS From

Recent Stories

Hong Kong to Tighten Gov't Staff Testing Rules Sta ..

Hong Kong to Tighten Gov't Staff Testing Rules Starting December 28

1 minute ago
 UN Human Rights Office Reports 13 Allegations of R ..

UN Human Rights Office Reports 13 Allegations of Rape During Protests in Sudan o ..

1 minute ago
 Int'l Biennial Microbiology Conference tomorrow at ..

Int'l Biennial Microbiology Conference tomorrow at the Government College Univer ..

1 minute ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above ..

Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $2,150 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

4 minutes ago
 EU watchdog says 'no answer' if Omicron-specific j ..

EU watchdog says 'no answer' if Omicron-specific jab needed

4 minutes ago
 WHO 3rd party evaluation teams term anti-polio dri ..

WHO 3rd party evaluation teams term anti-polio drive satisfactory

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.