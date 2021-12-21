Election Commission of Pakistan extends date of voter verification drive by Dec 31

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the door to door verification of electoral rolls campaign across by December 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the door to door verification of electoral rolls campaign across by December 31.

According to ECP, the last date has been extended from December 21, to facilitate people.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the voters to check their registration status on voters' lists by sending SMS with their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to its service 8300 free of charge till December 31.

The ECP had started the door-to-door voting lists updating campaign from November 6, 2021.

The second phase of electoral rolls verification would commence from January 26, next year and continue till March 11.

The preliminary draft of the electoral rolls would be displayed in designated display centers for public review.

The voters could add their Names to the list and remove the names of deceased voters and voters who had shifted elsewhere.

The review officers would decide about the authenticity of voter lists' objections in their respective areas.