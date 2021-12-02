UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Extends Door To Door Voters' Verification Campaign By Dec 21

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:02 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan extends door to door voters' verification campaign by Dec 21

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday extended the last date of the ongoing door to door verification of electoral rolls campaign across the country till December 21.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday extended the last date of the ongoing door to door verification of electoral rolls campaign across the country till December 21.

According to an ECP official, the last date has been extended to facilitate the people.

The ECP had started the door to door voting lists updating campaign from November 6, 2021. Of which the last date was December 6.

The ECP has asked the people to ensure their enrollment in the lists for playing effective role in next general elections of 2023.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan November December From

Recent Stories

Public Private organizations should constitute int ..

Public Private organizations should constitute internal harassment committees: K ..

4 minutes ago
 US State of Minnesota Confirms Case of COVID-19 Om ..

US State of Minnesota Confirms Case of COVID-19 Omicron Variant - Health Dept.

4 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 20 People in Belarus Inclu ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 20 People in Belarus Including on Lukashenko's Son - Tre ..

4 minutes ago
 Incompetent PML-N loses political credibility amon ..

Incompetent PML-N loses political credibility among masses: Gill

4 minutes ago
 CDA expedites development process in sector I-11

CDA expedites development process in sector I-11

7 minutes ago
 London Imposes New Sanctions Against Minsk

London Imposes New Sanctions Against Minsk

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.