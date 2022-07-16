Election Commission of Pakistan finalizes arrangements to hold bye-election on 20 seats on Sunday

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all arrangements to hold by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab in a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful manner on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all arrangements to hold by-elections in 20 Constituencies of Punjab in a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful manner on Sunday.

As many as 175 candidates, including independent and ticket holders of different political parties, are taking part in the by-elections, said an official of the ECP.

He said that the registered voters in all 20 constituencies are 45,96,873 while a total of 3,140 polling stations, including 739 male, 704 female, 1,696 combined, and one improvised polling station have been set up for by-elections.

He added in a total of 9,528 polling booths, as many as 5,038 male and 4,490 female polling booths have been set up by the ECP.

He said that 3,149 Presiding officers, 8,749 Assistant Presiding Officers, and 8,704 Polling Officers would discharge their duties on the polling day.

He said that monitoring teams have been constituted with officials. These well-equipped teams with cameras, transport, and supporting material started their duties on Saturday evening to monitor the observance of the code of conduct.

He said that the commission was already strictly monitoring the code of conduct for bye-elections and never allow any candidate or political party to violate the code of conduct.

He said that on receiving any such report from the team, the commission will take action.

He said that the process of distribution of polling material has been started on Saturday morning from the office of the Returning Officers while the commission has ensured foolproof security in dispatching polling material, ballot papers, polling bags, and polling staff to the respective polling stations.

The ECP has also established a central and provincial Control Room for by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab. In case of a complaint related to the polling, the public can contact on telephone numbers 051 9204402-3 and 051 9210837-8 and fax no 051 9204404.

The by-elections will be held in 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, including PP-7 Rawalpindi, PP-83 Khushab, PP-90 Bhakkar, PP-97 Faisalabad, PP-125, Jhang, PP-127 Jhang, PP-140 Sheikhupura, PP-158 Lahore, PP-167 Lahore, PP-168 Lahore, PP-170 Lahore, PP-202 Sahiwal, PP-217 Multan, PP-224 Lodhran, PP-228 Lodhran, PP-237 Bahawalnagar, PP-272- Muzaffargarh, PP-273 Muzaffargarh, PP-282 Layyah, and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan.