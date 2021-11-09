Election Commission of Pakistan fixes Dec 1 for postal ballot applications

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed December 1 as last date for receiving of applications regarding postal ballot for bye elections in PP-206 Khanewal-IV

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed December 1 as last date for receiving of applications regarding postal ballot for bye elections in PP-206 Khanewal-IV.

According to ECP official, this facility, as per the law, has been extended to the persons in government service, members of Armed Forces, their spouses and such of their children as are registered voters and ordinarily reside with them at a place other than the place in which their constituency is situated, persons with any physical disability who are unable to travel and hold a National Identity Card with a logo for physical disability issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the persons who are detained in prison or held in custody are also entitled to vote by postal ballot.

The persons who are appointed to act as Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers and Polling Officers and the Police Personnel who are assigned duties at the polling stations, have been advised to apply for postal ballot within three days of their appointments.

It said that applications for postal ballot will be made on the prescribed form available on ECP website (www.ecp.gov.pk) or may be obtained from District Election Commissioner Tanveer-ul-Hassan, the Returning Officer, Ghara Mor Road, near Bakhtyari petrol Pump, Shaheen Town, Phase-2, Khanewal. Contact 065-2900521.

It said that the voters to whom postal ballots are issued will not be entitled to vote in person at the polling stations.

The application will be forwarded or endorsed by the office or department of the voter concerned to guard against unauthorized person applying for postal ballot.