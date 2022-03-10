UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan For Admin Of Oath By LG Returned Candidates By March 15: Notification

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan for admin of oath by LG returned candidates by March 15: Notification

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed all Deputy Commissioners and Provincial Election Commissioners to make all necessary arrangements for administration of oath to the returned candidates in 17-district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where local government elections were held in first phase, by March 15

A notification issued here asked all the district returning officers to notify a schedule for administration of oath and forward a list of Mayor or chairman and members of the councils taking the oath to the district election commissioner concerned and all relevant forms.

>