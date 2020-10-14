Election Commission of Pakistan for expediting work on publication of census data

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to write a reminder letter to the ministries concerned to expedite work on official publication of final facts and figures of census

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to write a reminder letter to the ministries concerned to expedite work on official publication of final facts and figures of census.

In a meeting which was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja it was decided to invite Secretaries of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry of Law and Justice in ECP's next meeting to assist the commission on the matter.

The meeting observed that the ECP has already written letter to the ministries regarding official publication of data of census.

The meeting noted that there is no need of delimitation of electoral units for Upper tier local government elections in Punjab as the ECP has already notified the electoral units as per law under section 84 of Punjab Local Government Act 2019.

The meeting also decided to send a reminder from the ECP office to the Punjab government regarding suitable dates for holding of local government upper tier village and neighborhood councils elections in Punjab.

It was noted that the commission has already asked the members of the committee constituted by the provincial government to inform the ECP on the matter on August 5 this year but no such reply was received so far.