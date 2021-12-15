- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Election Commission of Pakistan forms body for scrutinising conduct of officials in Daska by polls
Election Commission Of Pakistan Forms Body For Scrutinising Conduct Of Officials In Daska By Polls
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 10:04 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday constituted a five-member inquiry committee to scrutinise the conduct of the officers/officials allegedly found involved in corruption, corrupt practices during by election in NA 75, Sialkot-IV held on February 19, 2021
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday constituted a five-member inquiry committee to scrutinise the conduct of the officers/officials allegedly found involved in corruption, corrupt practices during by election in NA 75, Sialkot-IV held on February 19, 2021.
According to a notification, Manzoor Akhtar Malik, Additional Secretary (Admn) would be the convener of the inquiry committee.The members included Haroon Khan Shinwari, Additional Director General (PR) Ms. Saima Tariq Janjua,Deputy Director, (Law), Abdul Wadood Khan, Deputy Director (Estt-l).
While, Anjum Bashir Shaikh, Director (HR) and Waqas Ahmed Malik, District Election Commissioner, Islamabad will act as Departmental Representatives respectively.