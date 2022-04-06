UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Fully Aware Of Constitutional Responsibilities

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 07:31 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday said that it has full capability to hold general elections as per law in the country

In a clarification on statements of politicians, the commission said that the ECP was fully aware of its constitutional and legal responsibilities and it was fulfilling as well as per past practice.

It asked the political leaders to avoid irrelevant criticism on ECP and assured that the ECP is fully committed to complete its legal tasks, given in the constitution of the country.

