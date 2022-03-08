Election Commission of Pakistan gets political parties' proposals on code of conduct draft

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2022 | 11:02 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday arranged a meeting with various political parties to have a consultation on the draft of the code of conduct for the next general election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday arranged a meeting with various political parties to have a consultation on the draft of the code of conduct for the next general election.

The objective of the meeting was to make further improvements in the ECP's draft of the code of conduct to effectively use in the next general elections with inputs from the political parties' representatives.

The meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja also got suggestions from political parties on the amendment in section 181(A) of the Elections Act 2017 through an ordinance.

Representatives of political parties were of the view that under section 233 of the Elections Act, the code of conduct should be made in consultation with the political parties.

The meeting was attended by political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian, Jamat-e-Islami, Pakistan Muslim League,Jamiat-e-Ulema islam, Mutahida Qaumi Movement, Balochistan Awami Party, Hazara Democratic Party, Awami Muslim League, and Awami National Party.

