UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Holds Awareness Session On Importance Of Women Voters

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan holds awareness session on importance of women voters

Spokesperson Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Haroon Shinwari, Deputy Director Zile Huma and District Election Commissioner Rawalpindi Rao Sultan on Tuesday visited Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi and apprised the students about the importance of women voters in General Elections 2023 and strengthening the democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Spokesperson Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Haroon Shinwari, Deputy Director Zile Huma and District Election Commissioner Rawalpindi Rao Sultan on Tuesday visited Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi and apprised the students about the importance of women voters in General Elections 2023 and strengthening the democracy.

A large number of female students and faculty members attended the session. In her welcome address Noor of International Relations Department appreciated ECP for striving for mainstreaming youth, women and all marginalized groups of society in electoral process.

Spokesperson ECP Haroon Shinwari encouraged the female students to cast their vote in next general elections.

Zile Huma highlighted the initiatives taken by the Election Commission of Pakistan to increase female voter turnout in next General Election.

DEC Rao Sultan Rawalpindi explained the local government system to the students.

In the end certificates of participation were distributed among students who attended the session. Faiza Idrees from IR Department also encouraged the students to spread the message of ECP to their friends and family.

ECP has been conducting awareness sessions for students since January 2021 and so far 400 students awareness and education workshops have been held in all the four provinces and Islamabad. These workshops will continue till General Elections 2023 which are aimed at increasing general voter turnout with specific focus on female voters.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Rawalpindi January Women Fatima Jinnah Women University Family All From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Monkeypox still global health emergency: WHO

Monkeypox still global health emergency: WHO

8 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Government Dismisses CEO of State Energy ..

Ukrainian Government Dismisses CEO of State Energy Company Naftogaz - Lawmaker

8 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq takes charge as Federal Minister for La ..

Ayaz Sadiq takes charge as Federal Minister for Law, Justice

8 minutes ago
 ASI examinations to start from November 15

ASI examinations to start from November 15

8 minutes ago
 HEC launches 'National Youth Helpline' to provide ..

HEC launches 'National Youth Helpline' to provide counseling services to youth

8 minutes ago
 SCO Members Standing Against Trade Barriers That T ..

SCO Members Standing Against Trade Barriers That Threaten World Economy - Commun ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.