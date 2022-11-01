Election Commission of Pakistan holds awareness session on importance of women voters

Spokesperson Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Haroon Shinwari, Deputy Director Zile Huma and District Election Commissioner Rawalpindi Rao Sultan on Tuesday visited Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi and apprised the students about the importance of women voters in General Elections 2023 and strengthening the democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Spokesperson Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Haroon Shinwari, Deputy Director Zile Huma and District Election Commissioner Rawalpindi Rao Sultan on Tuesday visited Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi and apprised the students about the importance of women voters in General Elections 2023 and strengthening the democracy.

A large number of female students and faculty members attended the session. In her welcome address Noor of International Relations Department appreciated ECP for striving for mainstreaming youth, women and all marginalized groups of society in electoral process.

Spokesperson ECP Haroon Shinwari encouraged the female students to cast their vote in next general elections.

Zile Huma highlighted the initiatives taken by the Election Commission of Pakistan to increase female voter turnout in next General Election.

DEC Rao Sultan Rawalpindi explained the local government system to the students.

In the end certificates of participation were distributed among students who attended the session. Faiza Idrees from IR Department also encouraged the students to spread the message of ECP to their friends and family.

ECP has been conducting awareness sessions for students since January 2021 and so far 400 students awareness and education workshops have been held in all the four provinces and Islamabad. These workshops will continue till General Elections 2023 which are aimed at increasing general voter turnout with specific focus on female voters.