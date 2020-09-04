UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan Holds Meeting For Conducting LG Polls In Sindh Province

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:21 AM

Election Commission of Pakistan holds meeting for conducting LG polls in Sindh province

An important meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was held here on Thursday for conducting local government (LG) elections in the Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):An important meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was held here on Thursday for conducting local government (LG) elections in the Sindh province.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, discussed the letters received from Pakistan Peoples Party leaders Taj Haider and Nisar Ahmad Khoro regarding delimitation as per ECP article 51(5) in the province on the basis of data from the Statistics Department.

The meeting also discussed the letters and media statements, and directed the ECP office to issue a letter to the Government of Sindh and ask them to appear at ECP headquarters on September 7 at 11 am for hearing by the ECP on its official standing and making suitable decision as per law.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party September Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE-Saudi relations are steadily growing and will ..

8 minutes ago

MOFAIC launches a webpage dedicated to travel guid ..

23 minutes ago

Spirit of resistance against oppression dominates ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Fighter MiG-31 Intercepts UK, US Planes Ov ..

21 minutes ago

PA Speaker directs to hold inquiry regarding Anti- ..

21 minutes ago

UNGA holds first in-person session since March, wi ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.