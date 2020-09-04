Election Commission of Pakistan holds meeting for conducting LG polls in Sindh province

An important meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was held here on Thursday for conducting local government (LG) elections in the Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):An important meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was held here on Thursday for conducting local government (LG) elections in the Sindh province.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, discussed the letters received from Pakistan Peoples Party leaders Taj Haider and Nisar Ahmad Khoro regarding delimitation as per ECP article 51(5) in the province on the basis of data from the Statistics Department.

The meeting also discussed the letters and media statements, and directed the ECP office to issue a letter to the Government of Sindh and ask them to appear at ECP headquarters on September 7 at 11 am for hearing by the ECP on its official standing and making suitable decision as per law.