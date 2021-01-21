Election Commission of Pakistan holds meeting to discuss LG polls date

An important meeting to discuss the holding of local government elections was held here at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ):An important meeting to discuss the holding of local government elections was held here at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday.

The committee meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja. It was follow up of last meeting held on January 6 wherein Punjab government was asked to inform the ECP about LG polls date within 15 days.

Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat informed the commission that the government of Punjab has suggested to hold LG polls by September, 2021. On which the ECP asked the Punjab government to share all relevant information by due time for making any decision on Local Government elections' date.

The ECP decided to make decision of LG polls in its next meeting in the light of suggestion of Punjab government. It also decided to hold next meeting after 15 days.