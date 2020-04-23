Election Commission of Pakistan holds meeting on LG polls

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday discussed issues relating to holding of local government elections.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, reviewed the arrangements of the provinces for local government elections and prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The ECP while taking notice of passive response of provincial governments, directed them to take immediate steps for holding of LG elections in time.

The ECP also directed the provinces to provide all necessary documents to ECP for ensuring holding of LG polls.