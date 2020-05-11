(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday chaired a meeting at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters to discuss matters related with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The meeting discussed in detail the matter of issuance of data of new Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) holders and payments to NADRA in the light of section 25 of Elections Act 2017 and agreement between ECP and NADRA.

NADRA officials had viewpoint that the organization not only provides data of new CNIC holders as per law to ECP but also provides technical services with manpower.

Chairman NADRA Usman Yousaf Mobin informed that the organization is an autonomous body and that there is no government funding for NADRA.

He added it is the right of NADRA to receive such payment.

The ECP officials were of view that under section 25 of Elections Act and relevant rules, NADRA is bound to provide data to ECP of such persons without any payment.

On receiving viewpoints of both sides, the ECP had decided to make decision of this case in its separate meeting.

Chairman NADRA also briefed the ECP about use of result transmission system (RTS) in 2018 general elections. The meeting was also briefed about facing complications in use of RTS in legal, technical and administration matters and also during telecommunication training and practical sides.

The ECP expressed displeasure over non-functioning of RTS system and decided to hold an inquiry in order to make future strategy in the light of such inquiry.