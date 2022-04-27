UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Holds Voters' Awareness Workshops

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan holds voters' awareness workshops

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has launched a series of voters' education and awareness workshops with students of schools, colleges and universities in different districts across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has launched a series of voters' education and awareness workshops with students of schools, colleges and universities in different districts across the country.

The objective behind these workshops was creating a public awareness on ongoing work on revision of electoral rolls for general elections and local government elections.

Under the ECP Voter Education Program a special workshop was organized for students of Sadiq Girls College Women University Bahawalpur which was also attended by teachers, in Punjab. Under this activity ECP aimed at raising awareness among the public in general and youth in particular on electoral process to raise voter turn out in forthcoming all Elections.

The ECP is focused on mainstreaming youth, women, persons with disabilities, minority, transgenders and all other marginalized groups of the society.

Awareness is being created in different segments of society are being with the help of universities and colleges' collaboration and voluntary services to have an information on election affairs in the public.

Students will further spread voters' awareness in their home towns, family, friends and campuses. Informative booklets and pamphlets are also being distributed among the students for onward distribution in their own community and university campuses.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Education Punjab Minority Election Commission Of Pakistan Bahawalpur Women Family All Government

Recent Stories

Over 20 killed in anti-Muslim attack in Ethiopia: ..

Over 20 killed in anti-Muslim attack in Ethiopia: Islamic group

2 minutes ago
 Zafar Zaman posted as Chairman Railways

Zafar Zaman posted as Chairman Railways

2 minutes ago
 Netherlands Sees Gas Prices Skyrocket After Russia ..

Netherlands Sees Gas Prices Skyrocket After Russia Curbs Supplies to EU

2 minutes ago
 SCO discusses cooperation with ESAP

SCO discusses cooperation with ESAP

6 minutes ago
 Macron Plans to Appoint Prime Minister With Social ..

Macron Plans to Appoint Prime Minister With Social, Industrial Experience

6 minutes ago
 US Advance Trade Deficit Up 18% to Record $125.3Bl ..

US Advance Trade Deficit Up 18% to Record $125.3Bln in March - Commerce Dept.

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.