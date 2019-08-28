UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan Holds Voters Education Committee Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:13 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan holds voters education committee meeting

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) held a meeting of voters education Committee in the office of SPO, a civil society organization working on registration of NICs of females

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) held a meeting of voters education Committee in the office of SPO, a civil society organization working on registration of NICs of females.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the ECP was going to conduct these awareness meetings at Members organizations Offices, Nadra, Schools,Colleges, Local government institutions including UCs etc in order to touch voters at door step in actualize voter outreach programmes in true spirit so as to enhance voter registration as well as to improve voters turn out in up coming local government and general elections.

The meeting specially focused on females, transgender, persons with disabilities and minorities.

