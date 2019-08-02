- Home
Election Commission Of Pakistan Invites Proposals For Resolution Of Problems Faced By Voters
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 08:05 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organised a meeting of women, transgenders, minority, special persons and civil society voters to apprise them of all stages of voting at a local hotel on Friday
Suggestions were sought from them to resolve issues faced by them during the balloting, said an official release.
The participants conveyed their problems to the ECP during the meeting and the ECP ensured them of the resolution of the issues, it added.
Additional Director General (Gender Affairs) Nighat Siddiq, provincial PRO, Huda Gohar, UNDP representative, Qasim Janjua and others spoke, concluded the release.