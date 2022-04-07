UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Is Bound To Conduct Elections In 90 Days: AGP

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan is bound to conduct elections in 90 days: AGP

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), Khalid Javed Khan on Thursday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is bound to hold elections in 90 days.

The ECP is a national institution which has the responsibility to organize elections following the Constitution of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

As per the Constitution, he said the ECP should make all necessary arrangements to conduct the elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

